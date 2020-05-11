Carryout so they can carry on
Bonefish Grill
FAMILY MEAL OPTIONS
Feeds up to 5 people
All family meal options includes salad, cookies and fresh bread
$39.90
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Signature Bang Bang Shrimp served with warm flour tortillas, shredded romaine, tomatoes and lime sour cream.
$35.90
Lily’s Chicken
Wood-grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach and finished with a lemon basil butter sauce. Includes signature side.
$34.90
Chicken Tacos
Lightly seasoned wood-grilled chicken served with warm flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, chimichurri and lime sour cream.
$37.90
Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned wood-grilled shrimp with choice of signature sauce. Includes signature side.
$39.90
Grilled Salmon
Lightly seasoned wood-grilled salmon with choice of signature sauce. Includes signature side.
$29.90
Grilled Chicken
Lightly seasoned wood-grilled chicken with choice of signature sauce. Includes signature side.
Signature Sides
Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Seasonal Vegetables
Applewood Bacon Mac & Cheese +$3
Salads
House Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Cookies
Chocolate Chip
Cranberry White Chocolate
Mon-Thu 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
608-827-5720
www.bonefishgrill.com
