Bond set for man charged in death of Madison police officer’s wife

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The man charged in a crash that killed a Madison police officer’s wife appeared in court Monday.

Christopher Blume, 37, of Sun Prairie is being charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. The charges stem from a crash that killed 48-year-old Julie Nelson and left her wife Jodi injured.

RELATED: Complaint details crash that killed MPD officer’s wife while walking

Speaking to the court, Jodi Nelson said that she hasn’t been able to return to work since the crash.

“The behaviors exhibited that day by Blume cost Julie her life and near-death for me,” Nelson said. “If it wouldn’t have been for first responders, like the scenes I’ve been on, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Deputy District Attorney William Brown asked the presiding judge to set Blume’s cash bond at $5,000 and to suspend Blume’s driving privileges.

Citing a lack of criminal history, a judge set Blume’s signature bond at $500 per case. The judge also said the state did not adequately prove that Blume was a danger to the public.

As a condition of the bond, Blume is not allowed to operate a vehicle or have contact with Nelson’s family.

A status conference is scheduled for April 11.

