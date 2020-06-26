Bond set for man accused of looting Goodman’s Jewelers

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man accused of breaking-in and causing damage to a State Street jewelry store last month had an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

A $1,000 cash bond was set for Kelsey Nelson, 30, during Friday’s virtual hearing.

Police said Nelson is seen on video kicking a display and taking several times from the store. The incident happened after a peaceful protest was held around the Wisconsin State Capitol in response to the death of George Floyd, unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Madison police said a group of 150 people remained in the downtown area after the protest and began looting and damaging around 75 businesses along State Street.

Owners of Goodman’s Jewelers estimate damage to their store at $50,000.

Nelson has been ordered to avoid the State Street and Langdon Street areas and not to possess any weapons.

A separate $5,000 bond was set for a burglary charge he is also facing.