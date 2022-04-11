$1 million bond set for man accused in fatal shooting outside Dane County Jail

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — One of the men accused in a deadly shooting in front of the Dane County Jail appeared in court Monday.

Court records show that Amond Galtney, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempting to operate a vehicle to flee or elude an officer, both charges are felonies.

During an initial appearance, not guilty pleas were entered as to any misdemeanor counts. Galtney’s cash bond was set at $1 million.

As a condition of his bond, Galtney can not have any contact with any immediate family member of the victim, Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., or the other man accused in the shooting, Demone Cummins.

Galtney is also not allowed to possess any type of dangerous weapon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.

