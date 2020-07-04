Bond set for Madison man accused of making threats against downtown business owners

MADISON, Wis. — A cash bond has been set for the Madison activist who was arrested outside a Downtown restaurant last week.

A $1,000 cash bond was set for Devonere Johnson– related to an incident at the Cooper’s Tavern.

Johnson faces charges of threats to injure, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and escape.

In a separate case, bond has been set at $500 for threats to injure and disorderly conduct.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9th.

