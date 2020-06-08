Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd’s death

Associated Press by Associated Press

Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail. It was raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case. Nelson also and didn’t address the substance of the charges. Nelson didn’t speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin’s next appearance is set for June 29.

A judge on Thursday set bail for three other former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd’s death at $1 million each, or $750,000 under certain conditions, including that they do not work in law enforcement or have any contact with Floyd’s family.

