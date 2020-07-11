Body found in Janesville, no foul play suspected

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office found a body of an adult man Saturday morning.

According to a news release, search crews and cadaver dogs from the Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Police and Fire Departments were searching the area around the Arbor Ridge Subdivision along North County Highway E in connection with a missing persons case.

Officials said cadaver dogs found the body of a deceased man in a thick wooded area down the embankment from the railroad tracks in the 2800 block of North County Highway E around 9 a.m.

Officials said the body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner Officer pending an autopsy.

Positive identification will be made by the Medical Examiner in the near future, the report said.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected.

