Body of missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found

BARABOO, Wis. — The body of a missing 10-year-old girl from Baraboo was found Tuesday morning, according to dispatchers from Sauk County.

Lt. Ryan Labroscian with the Baraboo Police Department said search crews found Kodie Dutcher’s body around 11 a.m. Tuesday near 11th Street and Taft Avenue in Baraboo. The department is now beginning a death investigation to determine what happened.

“We want to thank every agency and all the volunteers that responded or offered assistance with the situation,” Labroscian said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kodie’s family in this extremely difficult time.”

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for Dutcher. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

On Monday, police believed Dutcher may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal.

Labroscian said if there is anything that can be taken from this it’s more attention to mental health.

“I would hope we find ways to, we as in everyone in the state of Wisconsin and our nation, try to find whatever we can to fund more mental health assistance … to help with these sorts of things before they happen,” he said.

Groups of volunteers met in Baraboo Tuesday morning to search for Dutcher.