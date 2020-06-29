Body of 9-year-old girl who fell into Rock River found by boater, officials say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Madison Billups, the 9-year-old who went missing in the Rock River on Friday has been found.

Around 11 a.m. Monday law enforcement officials received a tip from a citizen reporting a body in the water near the Bellrichard Bridge, which is roughly 5,000 feet downstream from where Billups fell in to the river on Thursday.

Billups went missing shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night, when she was swept underwater. Since then, crews shut down the Indian Ford Dam to help the search in a portion of the river that is particularly dangerous. Crews used various search tactics throughout the weekend, but their search was unsuccessful.

Crews resumed their search for Billups early Monday morning after ending their search around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials plan to hold a press conference Monday at 1:30 p.m. to share more information on the investigation.

In total, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Dive, Rescue, and Drone Teams, Janesville Fire Department, Janesville Police Department, Jefferson County Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beloit Police, Milton Fire Department, Town of Beloit Fire Department, Beloit Fire Department, K-9 Search on Site, Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team and Bjoin Limestone Inc. helped with the response.

