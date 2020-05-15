Body found in Wisconsin River 12 days after boating crash, sheriff says

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A body was found in the Wisconsin River in Crawford County Friday morning, officials said.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a group has been searching for a person who was involved in a boat crash but never made it to shore. People searched for 12 days after the person went missing on May 3 around 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found in Boscobel at about 8 a.m.

Two other people were involved in the boating crash on May 3, but they made it to shore and survived, officials said.

The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating, the sheriff’s office said.

