Body found in Medina field, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

File photo WISC-TV

MEDINA, Wis. — Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered a body in a field earlier Friday.

In a release from the office, deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Highway 73 in Medina, where they found a body near the woods on the property.

The department has opened an investigation, but says there is no danger to the public at this time.

An an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.