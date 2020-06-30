Body found in lagoon near Beltline; DOJ investigating Monona incident

MONONA, Wis. — State authorities are investigating an incident in Monona in which a person died, according to a news release Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that in the early morning hours on Saturday, Monona police officers observed a vehicle that was of interest in connection to violent crimes in Madison. The car drove by law enforcement at a high speed and a short time later, crashed into trees.

According to the release, the driver left the scene on foot and a subsequent K-9 track and search were unable to locate the driver.

DCI said that on Monday, a body was found in a nearby lagoon in the 500 block of River Place Drive in Monona.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.

The Monona officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to the release.

DCI is leading the investigation and are assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are cooperating with DCI during this investigation, the release said.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

