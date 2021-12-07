Bobby Joe Esser

McFarland – Bobby Joe Esser, age 45, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Waunakee on June 17, 1976, to Gordon and Patricia (Ziegler) Esser. Bobby Joe lived the last years of life in McFarland with her beautiful daughter Jaidin and fiancé Cory. Bobby Joe loved her family, her animals, and the farm. Bobby loved to try new recipes and to see how they would turn out. Bobby also loved to shop the web to try and find the best deal. Bobby was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church of Madison.

Survivors include her daughter, Jaidin; fiancé, Cory Brakken; her mom, Patty Esser; her father, Gordon (Erica) Esser; her grandmother, Ruth Ziegler; several aunts and uncles as well as cousins.

Bobby Joe was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Mildred (Vosen); and her grandfather, Leonard Ziegler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at ST PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with Fr. Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

