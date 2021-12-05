Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

by CNN

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS), introduces Michael Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. secretary of state nominee for the Trump administration, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Republican Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole died Sunday morning, according to a statement released by his family.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” the statement said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

