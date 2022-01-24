Bob Arlan Storkson

MADISON – Bob Arlan Storkson, age 61, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in Madison.

He was born on March 29, 1960, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Joyce (Turner) Storkson.

Bob loved garage saling, collecting, and wheeling and dealing. He loved to work for friends and family, lending his painting and handyman skills where he could.

Bob loved spending time with lifelong friends and family and being creative with grandkids, building and carving creations from whatever sticks and scraps they could find.

Bob is survived by his children, Jason (Jamie), Dustin, Joshua, and Kyle; grandchildren, Jayce, Dayne, Givon, Braxton, and Aleah; siblings, Joy, Faith, and Hope; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce; siblings, Jay and Tim; nephew, Edward; and niece; Cher.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. As a reminder to those attending, masks are required. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

