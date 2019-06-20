Boaters can launch boats for free at specific Madison parks this Saturday

Emilie Burditt by Emilie Burditt

Nikki Hansen

Boaters can launch their boats for free Saturday, June 22, at boat launches across Madison.

Typically, boaters must pay for an annual or daily lake access permit to launch a motorboat, sailboat, iceboat, canoe or ATV onto the Dane County lakes, but on Saturday no fee is necessary.

The free launches include Fish Lake at Lussier County Park, Lake Mendota at Marshall, Spring Harbor, Warner and Tenny parks, Lake Monona at Law, Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha and Olbrich parks, Lake Waubesa at Babcock, Goodland and Lake Farm County parks, Lake Kegonsa at Fish Camp County Park and at the launch at the Yahara River at Lottes Park.

The Olin Park boat launch will be closed Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 30, but the other parks will remain open.

Park hours are from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the Tenney Lock facility will have different hours for some days in July. The park hours will be changed on June 29 and July 4 to be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

