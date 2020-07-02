Boater who was found dead in Lake Kegonsa identified as 58-year-old Stoughton man

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the boater who was found dead in Lake Kegonsa on Tuesday.

Ricky Joe Strand, 58, was reportedly boating with friends Saturday night when he jumped from the boat. Rescue crews initiated a search after Strand didn’t return to the boat.

The medical examiner said Strand’s cause of death was an accidental fresh water drowning. More tests are still underway.

Strand’s death is under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

