Board seeks community input in hiring next police chief

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison is seeking public input in hiring the next police chief, a release said.

The release said PFC understand the role residents can play in helping gather information about the experiences and characteristics that should be considered when hiring a police chief. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to pause their plan to host four public town hall meetings.

In its place, they have created other ways to safely gather input, the release said.

They are also committed to residents who have challenges to providing feedback through technology.

One way to provide input, organizations can provide input through Zoom at the regular meeting on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. and at a special meeting July 22 at 12 p.m. Organizations can have up to 20 minutes to share thoughts. Time slots are on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will me more opportunities to comment through the summer. Organizations can fill out a survey here to register to provide input.

There will also be public comment available at PFC meetings. Individuals can register by contacting Attorney Jenna Rousseau at 844-833-0828 or jrousseau@strangpatterson.com. Individuals can also come to the meeting and register there. The public comment period is limited to three minutes per speaker.

PFC will launch a community input survey to allow residents to provide input during the search. They will also accept feedback at policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com or through letter at Madison Police and Fire Commission, c/o Attorney Jenna Rousseau, 205 Doty Street, Suite 201, Green Bay, WI 54301.

PFC also plans to gather input using the Local Voices Network. They are also looking at gaining public input through neighborhood associations, community centers, faith-based organizations and other community groups.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments