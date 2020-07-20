Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Associated Press by Associated Press

The pedestal that once held the Forward statue until demonstrators were able to knock it down on June 24.

MADISON, Wis. — The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring by spring the two statues that protesters ripped down.

The Col. Heg statue will take extensive repairs, as photos presented at today's meeting showed For one thing, his head is still missing pic.twitter.com/tw16OcOOBs — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) July 20, 2020

The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday to repair statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and a woman embodying the state’s Forward motto and reinstall them. State Department of Administration officials said Monday they are still putting together a cost estimate.

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to spearhead a fundraising effort for the restoration. Demonstrators tore the statues down June 23 during a protest against police racism.



















