Board of Police and Fire Commissioners release police position announcement

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners released the position announcement for the vacant chief of police position at the Madison Police Department.

According to a release, the search is being conducted in the “context of a national upheaval in policing sparked by the death of George Floyd and the ensuing outcry for racial justice.” PFC also said COVID-19 also forces challenges to police.

PFC said they want to find a leader who can create a police culture that prioritizes racial and social justice. The leader should also build and sustain public trust in the police department.

“This is a unique opportunity for a strong, creative, and compassionate leader to guide the Madison Police Department through this transformational time of diverse and changing community expectations, political protests in the city and on the campus, and controversy regarding the use of physical force,” the position announcement said.

Former Police Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement at the end of September 2019. Vic Wahl has been interim chief police since Koval announced his retirement.

The chief of police will be selected by a board of five citizens appointed to staggered five-year terms by the mayor. FPC is requiring a four-year college degree and three years of varied managerial experience in law enforcement or an equivalent combination of education and experience to perform the essential duties.

The chief will be paid a salary range of $130,255-$175,844. Residency within the city of Madison is desired and residency within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundary is required.

Applications are due Sept. 14.

View the full announcement here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments