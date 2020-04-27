BMW stolen during burglary, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A woman thought one of her children woke up early Saturday morning after hearing footsteps downstairs, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The woman and her husband looked outside a window after hearing a car door slam, police said.

The pair saw their BMW and a smaller SUV speeding away from their home on Arctic Fox Drive, the release said.

Police said burglars entered the home through an open garage and stole a wallet, car keys and other items.

An officer was already nearby responding to reports of several young people checking car doors.

