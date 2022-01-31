Blue Mounds teen arrested after gunshots strike house

by Kyle Jones

The former logo of the Rock County Sheriff's Office on a squad car. WISC-TV/Channel3000

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Blue Mounds Thursday who allegedly shot at a house.

Officials said a house in the 100 block of W Freedom Street was struck three times. Deputies found the teen near the scene of the shooting.

Deputies said he knew the people who lived in the home and displayed a gun during an argument at the home prior to the shooting.

A gun was reportedly found on the teen at the time of his arrest. He is charged with 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless use of a firearm, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years of age, resisting or obstructing an officer, and criminal damage to property.

He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.