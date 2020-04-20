Blue Mounds Police helping grocery shop for seniors

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — To help senior citizens stay safe, the village of Blue Mounds Police Department is offering to go grocery shopping.

According to a release, starting Monday until the Safer at Home order is lifted, the department is offering to help those over 65 years old with an address in Blue Mounds.

“It’s very important to keep our senior citizens healthy and if they don’t have family in the area, we want to assist them, so they don’t have to leave their residence,” Chief Joey Hoops said.

Alcohol or tobacco will not be delivered.

If you or a family member could benefit from the service, email info@bluemoundspolice.com.

