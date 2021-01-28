Blue Mounds declares snow emergency ahead of weekend snow storm

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The village of Blue Mounds has declared a snow emergency that will go in effect over the weekend.

A news release from Blue Mounds police said the snow emergency will start at 11 p.m. Saturday and end 11 p.m. Sunday. No street parking will be allowed during that time.

With heavy snow accumulation in the forecast, road conditions are expected to impact the weekend commute. Residents who do not have off-street parking available are encouraged to find alternate parking.

The village will issue citations or tow vehicles if necessary.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.