Blood for beer: American Red Cross, Wisconsin Brewing Company hold ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Donors at a Verona blood drive on Monday were able to trade their blood for brews.

The American Red Cross and the Wisconsin Brewing Company held a “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” drive at the brewery’s Verona location Monday, giving those who donated a pint of blood a card for a free pint of beer.

Julie Roper from the Wisconsin Brewing Company a longtime blood donor, said she suggested the event as a way to build exposure for the business while helping address the blood shortage.

It was also designed to offer a local donation option for those who may not want to drive into Madison.

“It makes it easy for people to come to locations where they live versus driving to the Red Cross to donate, so we just added to the list of a place to donate,” she said.

The event was the first time the brewery has hosted a blood drive, but Roper said she hopes to see it happen again.

