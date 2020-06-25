Blomgren signs with Rockies

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

DENVER, Col – After being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB draft, Jack Blomgren knew he had a decision to make.

And after a couple days in the Mile High city, the Janesville Craig grad put pen to paper and decided to turn pro.

Blomgren made it official signing with the Rockies for $394,300.

5th-rder Jack Blomgren signs with @Rockies for $394,300 (full slot 140 value). Michigan SS, contact hitter, OBP guy, good instincts at SS. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 24, 2020

