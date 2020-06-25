Blomgren signs with Rockies
DENVER, Col – After being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB draft, Jack Blomgren knew he had a decision to make.
And after a couple days in the Mile High city, the Janesville Craig grad put pen to paper and decided to turn pro.
Blomgren made it official signing with the Rockies for $394,300.
5th-rder Jack Blomgren signs with @Rockies for $394,300 (full slot 140 value). Michigan SS, contact hitter, OBP guy, good instincts at SS. @MLBDraft
— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 24, 2020