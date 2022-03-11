Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church helping raise money for people in Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. — A local church is doing its part for the people of Ukraine by gathering money to benefit those who need it most.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is staffed by Dominican Brothers, and that community has 25 friars in seven Ukrainian communities plus 18 Dominican sisters in five cities.

According to the Dominican Brothers on the ground in Poland, people need food, water, hygiene products and, because they have an orphanage there, childhood products as well.

The group is doing what it can in the United States to help people thousands of miles away.

“The best way we can help them is we are able to send money to Poland where these things are purchased and are brought over into Ukraine, and sometimes it’s just basic things like bread,” pastoral associate Edward van Merrienvoer from Blessed Sacrament said.

The bread they delivered on Wednesday fed not only the people the Dominicans are taking care of but also another 300 patients at a local hospital.

