Blanche Widish

Site staff by Site staff

Blanche Widish, age 94, of Ft. Atkinson, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wellington Meadows in Ft. Atkinson.

Blanche was born on August 8, 1925 in Morresburg, TN to Wilson Seals and Ada Carpenter. She was a 1945 Graduate of the Rogersville, TN High School. Blanche married Reuben Widish of Dodgeville on October 15, 1947. The couple lived in Ft. Atkinson for many years. Blanche worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Countryside Nursing Home in Jefferson for many years. Her favorite past time was quilting and her Dutch Doll Quilts are cherished by her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben on March 12, 1990; her parents; three daughters, Donna Widish; Elizabeth Fuhr and Joyce Widish; four grandchildren, Kimberly Fuhr and Barbara, Ciji and Peter Widish and her brother, Raymond Seals.

Blanche is survived by her daughter, Mary (Mark) Olson of Lake Mills; five grandchildren, Robert (Suzanne) Fuhr Jr. of Macomb, IL; James (Kathy) Fuhr of Crowley, TX; Theresa (Craig) Richmond of Jefferson, WI; Duane Olson of Waterloo, WI and Melissa (Joe Buell) Scoville of Lake Mills; four great grandchildren, John and Jake Fuhr; Ashlie (Matt) Roth and Autumn Scoville; one great great granddaughter, Evelyn Roth and a son in law, Robert Fuhr Sr of Jefferson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www. houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com