Blanche M (Brokopp-Covey) Hemauer

Blanche M. Hemauer, 105, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, died peacefully at Crest View Nursing Home and went to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 9th.

Blanche was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on August 16, 1915 to Mattie and Albert Stengel. Blanche grew up in Mauston her whole life except for her family’s year-long trip to Seattle and back to Mauston when she was 12. She graduated from Mauston High School in the 1930’s.

She married her first husband, Francis W. Brokopp on May 22, 1936 and they had four children. Blanche loved being a wonderful wife to Francis and mother to her children. She loved and enjoyed all her grandchildren while watching them grow up, but when the great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren came along, they were even more enjoyable.

She was a charter member of the Bible Baptist Church of Mauston, Wisconsin and enjoyed her fellowship with her family, friends, and her Savior. She also loved her Bethel Baptist Church family and her fellowship with the First Baptist Church of New Lisbon whenever she was able to attend Sunday Services while she was living at Crest View.

Blanche loved to be outside and thoroughly enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing. She would sell strawberries and raspberries from her front porch to friends and neighbors while taking care of several of her grandchildren. She also worked at the O’Reilly Family Shoe Store in Mauston for about 5 years. She enjoyed the customers and made many life-long friends.

She was survived by her children, Bev (Joe) Steffes of Eau Claire, Bonita (Orville) Robinson of Camp Douglas, and Linda (John) Marvin of Altoona, several grandchildren, even more great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, and her honorary “daughter”, Phyllis Bush. She was preceded in death by both her parents, all her siblings Kenneth, Roger, Florence, and Preston, her three wonderful husbands, Francis Brokopp, Olin Covey, and Lawrence Hemauer, her only son Richard Brokopp, grandson Danny Brokopp, and great-grandson Connor Pond.

The funeral service will be held at Mauston Cemetery, Attewell St, Mauston, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 15th at noon, with visitation from 11:00 AM until noon. Pastor Dave Curtis, a long-time family friend, will be officiating. The family is requiring that all in attendance wear masks and maintain social distancing.