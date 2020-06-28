Blanche C. Foster

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Blanche C. Foster, age 95 of New Glarus passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the New Glarus Home.

She was born on October 27, 1924 in Wiota, WI on the family farm the daughter of Allie and Alma (Brager) Robb. Blanche graduated from Blanchardville High School. On December 21, 1943 she was united in marriage to Ronald Foster in New Orleans, LA. Blanche worked for the Mt. Vernon Telephone Company and as a receptionist for Dr. Hicks and Dr. Marty. Ron and Blanche managed the Wilhelm Tell Hotel, Bar and Restaurant for a number of years, and also owned Foster Plumbing and Heating in New Glarus. Blanche also worked as the New Glarus High School Secretary for twenty-eight years until her retirement. Blanche enjoyed bowling and cherished taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

Blanche is survived by her children Patricia Jeglum, Ronald A. (Sara Webb) Foster, and Greg (Joyce) Foster, eighteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, eleven great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald, siblings Arthur Kittleson, Doral Robb, Raymond Robb, Shirley Roehling, Audrey Finley, and Norma Trumble, and grandchildren Brianna and Douglas Foster.