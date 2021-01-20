Blanche Beryl Slotten

Blanche Beryl Slotten passed away on Saturday January 16, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born on November 17, 1921 in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin to Omar and Ethel Burgdorff. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School in 1939 and moved to Madison to attend and graduated from Madison Business College. She met Rodney Slotten and they were married on January 23, 1943 in Grand Marsh,Wisconsin. They were married for 59 years.

They lived in Chicago where Blanche worked for the Department of Labor while Rodney served in the Marines. They later moved to Lombard, IL where Blanche and Rodney raised their two children. Blanche was involved in her children’s school activities and served as a leader in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

In 1969 they moved to Verona, Wisconsin where Blanche and Rodney owned the Verona Airpark. Blanche worked for the Veteran’s Hospital in Madison as the Secretary to the Engineering Department for over 30 years. She retired when she was 80 years old. She volunteered at the Veterans Hospital for another 10 years serving as a VFW Auxiliary Department VA Deputy and a member of the Executive Committee. She was an avid reader and loved working with all her plants especially her collection of cacti and tending to her garden and flower beds.

Blanche was very proud of her activities with the VFW. She was a Life Member and served as VFW 1318 Auxiliary President and numerous other roles over the years.

Blanche was an amazing Mother, Grandmother and Friend always ready to help anyone out where needed even in her later years. In her 99 years she had never been sick until the end.

Blanche is survived by her son Robin Slotten (Ruth Miller-Slotten) and their children Jeff Miller (Tracy), Lena and Jaclyn Roeder (Dave), Lauren. Her daughter Renee Slotten-Beauchamp (Donald) and their children Andrew and Zoe Beauchamp. She is further survived by the friends she met along her long journey, especially her closest friends Darlene Grover and Ellen Chatten.

She was preceded in death by her parents Omar and Ethel, husband Rodney, brother Claire Burgdorff, sister in-law Doris and nephew Kayne.

Per Blanche’s wishes a private family service was held. Memorials can be made to The William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran Hospital through their Community Relations Service.

Mom, we’ll see you and Dad in Heaven.

