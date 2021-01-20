Blanchardville man killed in early morning interstate crash

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MARSHALL, Wis. – One man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. It happened near Marshall at Mile Marker 251 just before 1:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a crash in the westbound lanes, and when troopers arrived, they found a single vehicle that had left the roadway. Investigators say it entered the right ditch and had struck a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by a 44-year-old man of Blanchardville. First responders say he was unresponsive and CPR was started, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

