Jacob Blake’s uncle says he’s focused on justice

Associated Press by Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. — An uncle of Jacob Blake says a community event designed to help the city of Kenosha heal is focused on getting justice for “Little Jake,” not on a nearby visit by President Donald Trump.

Jacob Blake’s uncle says Jacob is doing better today but it still in tremendous pain. He was able to hold his mother. He also said the family is asking for immediate indictment of the officer who shot him. #JacobBlake #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/yQOQ9JcAUH — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 1, 2020

Justin Blake spoke Tuesday at the site where police shot his nephew in the back seven times on Aug. 23, leaving him paralyzed. Trump is visiting Kenosha to tour destruction caused during unrest that followed the shooting.

Justin Blake says Trump’s comments over the last four years have given police officers an incentive to brutalize Black men like his nephew. He says he doesn’t care about Trump’s motivation for visiting Kenosha. Instead, he’s focused on getting justice and healing the city.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson said recent remarks by the president have emboldened and inspired militia members and justified the fatal shootings of two protesters in Kenosha on Aug. 25. He called the president’s comments “polarizing.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives in Kenosha at the intersection where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. He’s doing a radio interview ahead of a press conference where Blake’s family will be speaking.#Kenosha #WI #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/RXkD9seALM — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 1, 2020

