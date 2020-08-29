Blake’s family to lead Kenosha rally against police violence

The attorney for Jacob Blake, Ben Crump, sent the following photo to Sara Sidner. Crump confirmed to Sara via text that it's a photo of Blake and his four sons. We do not know whether any of these boys were in the vehicle when Blake was shot and should not imply any of them were

KENOSHA, Wis. — Family members of Jacob Blake are leading a march and rally in Kenosha to call for an end to police violence.

Event organizers say Saturday’s demonstration will include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was responding to a domestic abuse call Sunday when he shot Blake in the back. Blake is Black. His family says he’s paralyzed.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video. It’s sparked days of protests in Kenosha against racial injustice and police brutality,

