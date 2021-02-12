Blake Shelton ‘very serious’ about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton loves being a stepdad to fiancée Gwen Stefani’s three sons.

The singer talked about his life with Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, from Stefani’s previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, saying his own stepfather taught him how to approach fatherhood.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” Shelton said in an interview with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather.” “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

Shelton added that while he’s “very serious” about parenting the boys, he still loves to have fun.

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Shelton popped the question to the No Doubt frontwoman in October 2020. The duo announced the news on Instagram with a picture of Stefani wearing an engagement ring, with the caption: “@blakeshelton yes please!” Shelton captioned it, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The two met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, and have since collaborated multiple times.

