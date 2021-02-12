Blake Shelton ‘very serious’ about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s sons

CNN
Posted:
by CNN
TWO MICHIGAN MOTHERS FIGHT TO RECOVER FROM COVID-19 VIRUS 12 FEB 21 09:59 ET|WNEM|Version 1 "There’s noise in my brain all the time, 24 hours a day seven days a week," Gloria Vettese said. Media: Wire Article Image Two Michigan mothers fight to recover from COVID-19 virus Originally Published: 12 FEB 21 09:59 ET By Rachel McCrary, James Paxson Click here for updates on this story Flint, Michigan (WNEM ) -- "There’s noise in my brain all the time, 24 hours a day seven days a week," Gloria Vettese said. For some COVID-19 survivors, the symptoms seem to never go away. "I can’t breathe. It’s almost like I have to think and try harder to expand my lungs since I had COVID-19," Sarina Szczepanski said. Two Michigan mothers, Gloria Vettese and Sarina Szczepanski, still fighting to recover from the COVID-19 virus. After initially beating the illness, mysterious symptoms slowly crept back into their lives. Vettese said after getting COVID-19 in March, she can only describe her symptoms as a constant buzzing in her brain. "I’ve had a brain scan, I've had a heart scan, had a CT appointment, sinuses,” Vettese said. “I had a doppler of my carotid arteries and they’ve had some minor findings and some of them but none of which explain any of the symptoms." Vettese said before COVID-19 she was healthy, in fact, she had just gotten a physical. Szczepanski is a nurse, and before COVID-19, she was active and full of energy. "Now I need brakes. Now I get tired if I take one dog for a walk, I come home and I rest for a little bit because I'm so tired and I can take the other dog for a walk," Szczepanski said. Not only did Szczepanski get COVID-19, but it also turned to pneumonia. Her long-term symptoms don't stop with fatigue. "I still have issues with smell. I can taste, it’s not the same but it’s close," Szczepanski said. Doctors are now trying to get an explanation of what they are calling, COVID-19 long haulers. People that have symptoms long after getting infected. "It’s unclear to us there’s a lot we still don’t know about this virus," Dr. Vineet Chopra said. Dr. Chopra is the Chief of Hospital medicine at The University of Michigan. He and other doctors did a study in which they looked at 1600 patients who had been discharged from hospitals across Michigan. Researchers called them 60 days after they left, and one out of three still had persistent symptoms. "Anything from persistent cough, difficulty breathing, having trouble climbing up the stairs, all the way up to new problems.... like with their heart, with their circulation," Chopra said. Chopra said there is still so much doctors just don't know about how or why COVID-19 impacts certain people the way it does. "It was really surprising to just see how many people, either A haven’t recovered, or B had same or worsening symptoms or c had a newer problem they were dealing with even two months after they were out of the hospital from having COVID-19," Chopra said. Chorpra said if you've already had a pre-existing condition and a weakened immune system, you could experience longer lasting symptoms but for others, it's a different scenario. "It's almost the opposite. It's like their immune system almost over corrects, so rather than fighting off the infection, it actually starts a fight with their own body, so it continues to fight the lungs, it continues to attack their circulatory system and continue to have these persistent symptoms," Chopra said. Vettese is grateful her symptoms weren't worse, despite the constant ringing in her head. "I feel lucky for all the testing I have had after, and my symptoms I carry on that I don't seem to have anything life-threatening. or damage that is that bad," Vettese said. Szczepanski too is grateful but fears the future. "Losing a little taste and smell I can live with but what is it going to do next time? Am I going to be someone who needs to walk around with oxygen?" Szczepanski said. Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. BLAKE SHELTON 'VERY SERIOUS' ABOUT BEING A STEPDAD TO GWEN STEFANI'S SONS 12 FEB 21 09:53 ET|CNN|Version 2 Blake Shelton loves being a stepdad to fiancée Gwen Stefani's three sons. Media: Wire Article Image Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blake Shelton loves being a stepdad to fiancée Gwen Stefani’s three sons.

The singer talked about his life with Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, from Stefani’s previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, saying his own stepfather taught him how to approach fatherhood.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” Shelton said in an interview with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather.” “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

Shelton added that while he’s “very serious” about parenting the boys, he still loves to have fun.

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Shelton popped the question to the No Doubt frontwoman in October 2020. The duo announced the news on Instagram with a picture of Stefani wearing an engagement ring, with the caption: “@blakeshelton yes please!” Shelton captioned it, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The two met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, and have since collaborated multiple times.

THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & © 2021 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.