Blain’s Farm & Fleet to require masks in stores starting Thursday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Blain’s Farm & Fleet will require all customers to wear face coverings while shopping inside the company’s stores starting Thursday.

“For the sake of your family and ours, all customers will be required to wear face coverings in our stores starting Thursday, July 23rd, if they are medically able,” the company said in an online announcement.

Shoppers can still use the store’s drive-thru service, which is available when shopping online. The drive-thru service does not require masks.

