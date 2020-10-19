Blackhawk Technical College to offer free coronavirus testing

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Blackhawk Technical College will soon offer free coronavirus tests via a drive-thru clinic at its central campus on County Road G.

Testing is scheduled to start Wednesday and operate Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 10. The testing site will be closed on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.

Testing supplies are limited, so only 300 tests will be available per day.

The clinic is open to anyone 5 years old and older. People experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.

No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is recommended. Those looking to get tested can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Pre-registration will not be accepted more than 72 hours in advance of testing.

Detailed information about testing at Blackhawk Technical College is available here.

