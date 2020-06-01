Blackhawk Technical College announces 7-Stage reopening plan

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Blackhawk Technical College announced a multi-stage plan Thursday for fully reopening college operations amid the pandemic.

According to a news release, the college is currently in Stage 3 out of 7 and has plans to advance to Stage 4 on June 8.

The release said dates have not yet been established for Stages 5, 6 or 7.

In Stage 5, the college will continue advanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, but visitors will not be required to be screened for entrance. Campus gathering places will also reopen.

In Stage 6,. the college will open to the public, students and employees.

In Stage 7, all campuses open to the public, and normal operations for shuttles resume.

A detailed description of the stages can be found on the college’s website.

