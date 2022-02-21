Blackhawk Tech criminal justice head to run for Rock County Sheriff

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The head of the criminal justice program at Blackhawk Technical College is running for Rock County Sheriff.

Troy Egger, who is running on the Democratic ticket, announced his candidacy Monday.

A Marine Corps veteran, Egger worked at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office from 2006 to 2019 as a Deputy Sheriff and later a Sergeant. He led the office’s Crime Prevention and Community Outreach team.

In 2019, Egger left the Sheriff’s Office to lead the criminal justice program at Blackhawk Tech. He is also the director of the school’s law enforcement academies.

“I have been serving my country and community since I was 19 years old,” Egger said in a statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to continue serving the community of Rock County as Sheriff.”

Egger joins fellow Democrat Curtis Fell in the race for Sheriff. Fell announced his candidacy Friday, hours after Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced he would not seek re-election.

Knudson said in a statement last week that he plans to retire.

