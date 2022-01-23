Blackhawk Ski Club hosts 76th annual ski jumping competition

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Athletes from around Wisconsin gathered at Blackhawk Ski Club for a ski jumping tournament Sunday.

This is the 76th year that the club has held the tournament.

Jumpers as young as 5 years old took flight from 8, 18, and 30 meter jumps.

“I’ve only been coaching for, like, a year and I’ve been jumping every year before that,” Erik Gessner said. “It’s insane the progress these kids have made, it’s so fast.”

Blackhawk has long served as home to top-notch ski jumpers, including the U.S. Olympic Trials champ Anna Hoffmann. The sport gives young people a chance to fly.

“I like going in the air,” jumper Anton Bauer said. “It’s a great mix of everything I like because I like jumping and I like skiing and mix them together and you get this.”

Sunday’s event was open and free to the public.

