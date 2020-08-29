Black-owned business shines during coronavirus pandemic

It’s a tough time to be a small business owner, and an even tougher time when your business usually centers around things like craft fairs and farmers’ markets that have been canceled this year. Judy McNeal of QB’s Magnetic Creations joins News 3 Now This Morning to talk about how she’s keeping her business alive in the midst of the pandemic.

