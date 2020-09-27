‘Black lives need more love’: Students join together to create Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Students from over 35 different schools joined together to create a new social justice mural in downtown Madison.

One of those students was Randall Elementary School fourth grader Ali Broadnax, who designed the mural.

“I think it’s important that kids get involved with this because in the future it might affect them,” Broadnax said. “Black lives need more love.”

The students said they think it’s important for kids to be a part of social justice conversations — especially at a young age.

“You learn stuff as a kid and then you put that into your life as an adult,” explained Hamilton Middle School sixth grader Jill Neal.

The project was organized by Randall Elementary School’s art teacher SJ Hemmerich. They said black and brown students were invited to paint the mural “to uplift their voices,” while white students served as allies and supported their classmates.

The painters also had help from students from ten surrounding school districts, two other states and even Senegal.

Community members who walked by while they were painting back in June helped them complete the mural. The students say it took them three days to complete.

