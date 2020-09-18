Black Earth residents targeted in phone scam

BLACK EARTH, Wis. — A phone scam going around Dane County is target residents in Black Earth.

Several residents of Black Earth reported receiving a phone call Thursday morning from someone claiming to be with the Black Earth Police Department.

According to a release by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer told residents their name appeared in a bank fraud investigation. The scammer then the residents would need to pay a fine or they would be arrested by police.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is following up on these reports. They are reminding people this type of a call is a scam.

