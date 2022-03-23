Black Arts Matter Festival returns for third year

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – A festival spotlighting diversity in our own backyard is making its return to downtown. It’s about more than entertainment; organizers said the Black Arts Matter Festival is also about education.

Returning for its third year, the four-day festival has plenty of events including a national poetry slam, panel discussion, music, dance, and more. However, organizers said the series is more than celebrating the arts.

“I want to make sure that people feel supported in their arts here,” said festival founder, Shasparay Irvin. “There is a lot of celebration of the arts but there are also people missing from that programming. I created the Black Arts Matter Festival to be able to celebrate Black voices in Madison, to expose not only the community to different artists but also to give a platform for local artists.”

Irvin, a UW graduate, said she got the idea for this event after realizing there wasn’t a space in Madison for her to express herself.

“I was always traveling away from Madison to participate in poetry slams,” Irvin said. “I would be in Kentucky, Texas, Dallas – I would be somewhere else. And I wondered why I wasn’t being fed in my Arts practices here. I will always believe you should create the space you wish existed. So I wanted to engage the communities that I’ve been a part of, the international slam communities, and say, ‘come here, see what I’m experiencing.'”

