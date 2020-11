Black Arts Matter Festival goes virtual

Thursday night marks the start of the second annual Black Arts Matter Festival at the Wisconsin Union Theater. However, this year it’s going virtual. Founder and artistic director of the festival Shasparay Irvin chats with Mark and Susan about the festival’s origins and mission.

