Birney Jay “Butch” McCauley

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Birney Jay “Butch” McCauley, age 69, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a 13-month battle with glioblastoma.

He was born on May 4, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Birney and Betty (Devore) McCauley. Butch graduated from Indian Valley North High School in 1969. He married Peggy Longseth on Aug. 12, 1989, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton, Wis.

Butch was the proud founder of Butch’s Foundations, a successful company that he started from the ground up. He loved golfing, camping, college sports, and attending live roots music concerts. Butch was an animal lover and enjoyed attending horse shows with his daughter. He had a knack for making everyone he met feel like a friend and his friends feel like family. Above all, his favorite thing was his immediate family and he loved spending time with them.

Butch is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Matt (Megan Evans) McCauley, Leah (John) Jarzombek and Claire McCauley; granddaughter, Evan Ashley McCauley; brothers, Ken (Caren) McCauley and Jim (Nancy) McCauley; and sisters, Dixie (Dick) Albagh, Sandy Mills, Judy (Bill) Williams and Becky McCauley; and his favorite dog, Rylee. He was preceded in death his parents; and brother-in-law, Ralph Mills.