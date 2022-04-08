Bird flu confirmed in Racine Co. poultry flock, DATCP says

by Logan Reigstad

RACINE, Wis. — Wisconsin agriculture officials have identified a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a poultry flock in Racine County, the third such discovery in flocks in the state in the past month.

In a news release Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the flock has been depopulated to keep the bird flu from spreading. According to the DATCP bird flu dashboard, the non-commercial flock had a total of 204 birds.

Earlier this month, DATCP confirmed a case of the virus in a backyard flock in Rock County, and last month a case was confirmed at a commercial poultry facility in Jefferson County. Both flocks have also been depopulated.

The virus has also been found in wild birds in five Wisconsin counties — Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk.

RELATED: DATCP: Bird flu cases at Jefferson Co. poultry facility, backyard flock in Rock Co. likely came from wild birds

On Wednesday, agriculture officials said they believe the cases at the flocks in Jefferson and Rock counties came from contact with wild birds.

Due to the virus’ spread, poultry shows and exhibitions in the state have been suspended through the end of May. The Henry Vilas Zoo also announced it is keeping its aviary closed through April as a precaution.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.