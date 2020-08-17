Billy Bob White

Site staff by Site staff

Arena – Billy Bob White, age 11, of Arena, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Billy Bob was born on February 23, 2009 in Madison to Travis White and Louann Wells. Billy Bob was a hardworking little boy. He would do anything for some cash. Billy Bob had the best tan any little boy could have, he loved going to work with his papa. If you didn’t know where something was, all you had to do is ask Billy Bob, he knew where everything was. Some of the things Billy Bob enjoyed doing were going fishing, four wheeling & kayaking on the river. If it had anything to do with the outdoors Billy Bob was always there. Billy Bob was a cheese, chip & ice cream kinda dude. He would never turn down a Mountain Dew or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. One of Billy Bob’s most proud moments was becoming an uncle to his niece Leela Rose. Bill absolutely adored Leela. Billy Bob had a smile that could light up an entire room. Billy Bob will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

Billy Bob will be lovingly remembered by his parents Travis White and Louann Wells; his sister Myrtle White (Ricki); his brother Travis White, his niece Leela Rose; his grandparents John and Debby White; several aunts and uncles Jessica White, Luke (Hannah) White, Charity Wells, Bill (Tina) Wells, Mucky (Penny) Wells; as well as numerous special cousins and friends.

Billy Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam & Myrtle Wells and two aunts Carrie & Idie Wells.

In Billy Bob’s honor, the family requests that your wear his favorite “GREEN” to the services.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at ST. BARNABAS CEMETERY in Mazomanie (located on Highway 14 west of Mazomanie).

Please bring a lawn chair. There will be a procession to cemetery starting at the Arena Fire Department at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Arena Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the Arena Fire / EMS and the River Valley School and Community for their care & compassion.

