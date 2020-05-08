‘Bills are adding up’: some Wisconsin residents filing unemployment claims express frustration

MADISON, Wis.– As the unemployment rate continues to rise, some filing claims with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development are frustrated with the process.

Randi Klapps said she was let go from her job as a front desk clerk at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells in March. Klapps said she made her first claim the following week, but has yet to receive any payments.

“It says on my thing that everything is still being processed,” Klapps said. “This is over a month now, and I have bills and stuff to pay, a child to take care of, and yet I am sitting here, still wondering what is going to happen.”

Klapps said calling multiple times each day has given her no answers, usually the line is full of other callers.

“It would probably solve a lot of people’s frustrations if we could actually talk to a person,” Klapps said.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said the department is working toward fixing that issue by adding a 500-person call center.



“We know that sometimes folks just want to hear a human voice and get an answer from a claims act,” Frostman said. “It’s hard to believe in 2020, but it’s absolutely the case that a lot of folks don’t have access to broadband internet or don’t have a computer and so we want to help those people get their claims in the system.”

While Frostman recognized people may be frustrated, he said that if someone qualifies for unemployment, they will get their money.

“We are working as hard as we can to get through that back log of claims that require some additional information, but if you’ve been filing your weekly claims and are deemed eligible, you will get all of the back pay you are entitled to either Unemployment Insurance, PUA and, or the back payments for the $600,” Frostman said.

Klapps said if she doesn’t see that money anytime soon, she doesn’t know how she will make it to June.

“Bills are adding up where now I am starting to get behind and I am just afraid that I am not going to be able to get myself out of this, where all of the sudden I am going to be homeless,” Klapps said.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is receiving over 300,000 claims each week.

