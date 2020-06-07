Bikers organize Black Lives Matter ride
MADISON, Wis. — Bikers promoted unity and solidarity Saturday by organizing a Black Lives Matter ride.
Riders from multiple clubs met at Elver Park in Madison before taking a route to the capitol.
They said the ride was created to show unity and support for the black community.
Riders said any time they can come together for a cause they will.
