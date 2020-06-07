Bikers organize Black Lives Matter ride

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Bikers promoted unity and solidarity Saturday by organizing a Black Lives Matter ride.

Riders from multiple clubs met at Elver Park in Madison before taking a route to the capitol.

They said the ride was created to show unity and support for the black community.

Riders said any time they can come together for a cause they will.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments